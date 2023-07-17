Chance for Walberton locals to win luxury hamper for annual music night

Villagers are in for an evening of music and fun at the Walberton Music Night on Saturday of September 2.

The Willie Austen Band will be back performing live to a full house of residents in the Walberton Playing Field in West Sussex, with all tickets currently sold out.

Dandara, who is selling new homes at its Fontwell Meadows development nearby, has donated a luxury hamper to the event which will be raffled off to attendees on the night.

The Harvey Nichols hamper includes Marc de Champagne milk chocolate truffles, gouda palmiers, chocolate lemon biscuits and a 750ml bottle of Chablis Premier Cru wine, amongst other treats.

Walberton Village Hall committee member, Jill Brown, says that the event is always a great opportunity to bring locals together: “It’s wonderful to see residents coming out to enjoy a night of music and laughter. We’ve received great support from local businesses, and this year’s event will be made even sweeter by the donation of a further prize from Dandara!”

Zoey Rampton, Senior Sales Manager at Dandara Southern, said: “We know how important events like these are in bringing the community together, which is why we were eager to contribute. We hope that everyone enjoys the music, and that the winner of the raffle loves their Harvey Nichols hamper!”

Dandara is currently building a collection of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes at Fontwell Meadows. Prices start at £179,950 for a one-bedroom apartment and range up to £520,000 for a four-bedroom detached home.

