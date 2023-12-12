BREAKING

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt pops in for a pint at Hepworth Brewery

Invited by South Downs Member of Parliament, Andrew Griffith, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP, visited Hepworth Brewery in Adversane to meet with owner, Andy Hepworth, and General Manager, Leo Murphy.
During his visit, Mr Hunt toured the brewery, including the business’ recently opened warehouse, and enjoyed a pint of their famous Sussex Pullman which is served in pubs across the South East.

The Chancellor and Andrew Griffith discussed the Government’s extension of alcohol duty relief in the recent Autumn Statement, frozen in a bid to protect the cost of a great British pint. During the Autumn Statement, Mr Hunt said: “I’m thinking of my own business, that I set up over 30 years ago,” the Chancellor said.

“I want to help thousands of other people do what I did, and I hope today will make a really big difference.”

The Chancellor, Hepworth founder Andy Hepworth, and Andrew Griffith MPThe Chancellor, Hepworth founder Andy Hepworth, and Andrew Griffith MP
The Chancellor, Hepworth founder Andy Hepworth, and Andrew Griffith MP

Commenting on the visit, local Member of Parliament, Andrew Griffith, said: “I was delighted to welcome the Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, to one of our famous West Sussex businesses so see first hand the positive impact that the business supporting measures in the Autumn Statement will have.

Like the Chancellor, I was a businessman before I was elected, so I understand the challenges our small and medium sized businesses face and the pressures of supporting the livelihoods of their staff.

It’s always a pleasure to visit innovative local businesses like Hepworth Brewery, and I wish them every success in their continued growth."

