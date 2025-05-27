Changing of the guard for Eastbourne's Rude Mechanical Theatre Company

There’s a very natural and easy changing of the guard for the Eastbourne-based Rude Mechanical Theatre Company as Rowan Talbot takes over from his father and company founder Pete as artistic director.

This summer, as ever, they will be hitting the road, performing in villages and community venues across East and West Sussex including Friston, West Chiltington, Hartfield, Hastings, Duncton, Rushlake Green, East Dean, Plumpton Green, Lewes, Handcross, Winchelsea, Alfriston, Waldron, Arlington and Eastbourne (tour details at www.therudes.co.uk). The tour starts on Thursday, June 12.

Times are always challenging for small-scale touring companies, as Rowan says – but he is delighted to take over at a time of encouraging stability for the company, all thanks, he says, to his dad.

“Pete stepped back last October. He had been planning to do it for some years. Running a small-scale company is a huge amount of work. So I took over as artistic director and producer, but Pete is still very much involved. His big love is writing and writing for the theatre and creating the shows, and he is very much still involved in the writing. He wrote this year’s show Gentle Harry’s Farm (which the company did in 2011) and he has tweaked it for this summer. He's currently working on two new plays which we will be putting on in the next couple of years. He still comes into the office and he has remained on the board.

“The company was registered in 1997 and we produced our first professional tour in 1999 and it has being going every year ever since except for the dreaded Covid year.”

Rowan was involved straight from drama school, right from the beginning: “Back in those days we were still doing Shakespeares. I did The Comedy of Errors and then the year after that they did The Two Gentlemen of Verona and I ended up being in that for ten days when one of the members of the company’s mother sadly passed away. I came in to help. Since then I've been involved in every single show one way or another.

“And I feel I've inherited the company at a really good time. Pete's done so much of the hard work. We get virtually no funding at all. We are not funded by the Arts Council now which is sad. These are challenging times for the arts but Pete has done the legwork. He has gradually built up the reputation to the point where people want to keep on seeing us. We find ourselves in a good position where people know and like our work. Hopefully, fingers crossed they will come back this year as well. But the great thing is that we are at a moment of stability and that is all down to Pete's blood, sweat and tears over 25 years. It is an extraordinary achievement to build something up from nothing and turn it into something that can stand on its own two feet. Financially it's always going to be a massive challenge. It will only take one summer of appalling weather for our finances to become precarious. We've had a couple of summers like that where we just managed to scrape through, but we just keep our fingers crossed. There are a lot of things that you just can't allow yourself to worry about because you just have no control over them. All you can do is prepare and plan and put certain things in place.”

The play this year is Gentle Harry’s Farm: “I think audiences are going to like it. The version that we are doing this year is based on the production that we did in 2011. But Pete has reworked the script. We have a company of six and every company member will play at least three roles. So you have to be really careful in your writing to make sure that characters that are playing two different roles are not on the stage at the same time in those two different roles! Originally it was written for four male and two female actors but I wanted to level the playing field and make it three male and three female so we have swapped things around. I am also in it and directing it so I wanted to lighten my load a bit so that I'm not in every scene. My character has been trimmed down and bits of it given to the other actors. But we've also got a brand-new musical score and it is going to be tremendous fun.”

In the play, back in the 1950s, Agnes Church and her very special friend and neighbour, Minnie Heartfelt, just love their boarding school, The Gables School for Jolly Nice Girls. But when they go home for the summer holidays, they find that some bounders have burst into the bank in Eastbury and nicked the cash! And the place is swarming with coppers…