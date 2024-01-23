Changing Places - making Ashdown Forest accessible to everyone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new facility located at the Forest Centre in Coleman’s Hatch was opened by the Wealden MP Nusrat Ghani. It is one of 1900 state of the art toilets across England, funded by the Government’s Changing Places programme.

Wealden District Council was awarded money in the last funding round and chose Ashdown Forest as one of the locations, where previously visitors had little or no access to specialist facilities.

Nusrat Ghani MP said: “I am pleased that Wealden has secured a share of the Government’s latest round of funding, and that the Ashdown Forest Centre has been chosen as one of the locations to benefit from this investment.

"Ashdown Forest is the jewel in the Wealden countryside, enjoyed by many residents, schools and tourists all year round.

"It is key all visitors have access to the facilities they need and this new Changing Places toilet, complete with specialist equipment, will ensure that the Forest continues to be a welcoming destination and accessible for all.”

In all the Government has spent more than £30 million on the Changing Places programme.

"Each of the new toilets has a hoist, adult sized changing benches, and space for carers.

"The Changing Places scheme has been welcomed by many charities and support groups. The new facilities are seen as essential to ensure disabled people and their carers can go about their lives with dignity.

Ashdown Forest CEO Mark Pearson said: “We are delighted to have one of the Changing Places facilities at the Centre.