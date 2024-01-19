Changing times: Robes give Haywards Heath Rugby Club girls a boost

The under-14 and under-12 girls’ teams at Haywards Heath Rugby Club can keep warm and dry and get changed pitchside at their home and away matches across Sussex after ddipp – a leading brand based in West Sussex – has supplied changing robes.

Girls’ rugby is growing in popularity, with the number of women playing rugby increasing from 25,000 to 40,000 in past five years alone, with the Rugby Football Union (RFU) aiming for this number to increase to 100,000 by 2027.

Haywards Heath RFC are supporting the RFU’s ‘Every Rose’ strategy at grass-roots level with their burgeoning girls’ rugby squad.

With plans to invest further in the number of teams playing in the league, expanding the current under-12 and under-14 squads by working with local primary and secondary schools to increase take up amongst young and teenage girls, there is real momentum at with an impressive amount of support from both club and parents.

The Heath girls in their new changing robes | Picture submitted

Melissa Whybrow, co-founder of ddipp sports robes, says: “So many girls drop out of sport when they hit the teenage years for various reasons including a lack of changing facilities.

"It’s great to be able to support our local club. We hope our warm and waterproof robes will help.”

Kevin McDonald, head of girls’ rugby at Heath, commented: “Our girls’ teams are growing and we are excited at the way their rugby skills are developing this season as witnessed by their recent successes against strong local opposition.

"The girls are all a credit to the club both on and off the pitch as they forge friendships that we know will last a lifetime.

"The new squad polo shirts and ddipp® changing robes are creating a strong collective identity that we hope will encourage more girls to join us.

"We are a friendly club that welcomes new members at any time – email [email protected] for more information about girls’ rugby at Heath.”

Haywards Heath RFC are about to build a new multi-sport clubhouse at Whitemans Green to provide fantastic facilities including dedicated changing spaces for home and away teams for men, women and boys’ and girls’ youth teams.