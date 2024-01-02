Charities boosted by festive windfall

Christmas hampers stacked full of donated goodies have swelled the coffers of two good causes.

Beautifully presented by parent body the Friends of Brookham, the hampers were raffled and £1,200 was raised which will be split between Liphook Food Bank and Highreach, which provides week-long summer holidays for disabled children.

The hampers, made up of goods donated by parents, included festive treats such as chocolates, wine, tea, fruit, biscuits and preserves.

The charity windfall from the hampers comes hard on the heels of Highfield and Brookham raising £2,400 for the food bank and Highreach via its annual Christmas fair, which is run by Highfield Parents’ Association with help from Year 8 prep school children.

Pre-prep children at Highfield and Brookham with some of the hampers raffled for charity

Suzannah Cryer, Head of Highfield and Brookham, said: “Every Christmas our parent body work hard putting together the most delightful festive hampers and every year they are much sought after, a fact reflected by the amazing amount of money the school has raised for two charities very dear to our hearts.

“I’m truly grateful for the time and effort spent putting these wonderful hampers together and to everyone who supported the raffle.”

Highfield Highreach Holidays is hosted at Highfield and Brookham and is committed to supporting local families. It runs every August and the charity covers half of the cost of the residential holiday, making it one of few affordable residential respite holidays around.

