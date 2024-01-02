Charities boosted by festive windfall
Beautifully presented by parent body the Friends of Brookham, the hampers were raffled and £1,200 was raised which will be split between Liphook Food Bank and Highreach, which provides week-long summer holidays for disabled children.
The hampers, made up of goods donated by parents, included festive treats such as chocolates, wine, tea, fruit, biscuits and preserves.
The charity windfall from the hampers comes hard on the heels of Highfield and Brookham raising £2,400 for the food bank and Highreach via its annual Christmas fair, which is run by Highfield Parents’ Association with help from Year 8 prep school children.
Suzannah Cryer, Head of Highfield and Brookham, said: “Every Christmas our parent body work hard putting together the most delightful festive hampers and every year they are much sought after, a fact reflected by the amazing amount of money the school has raised for two charities very dear to our hearts.
“I’m truly grateful for the time and effort spent putting these wonderful hampers together and to everyone who supported the raffle.”
Highfield Highreach Holidays is hosted at Highfield and Brookham and is committed to supporting local families. It runs every August and the charity covers half of the cost of the residential holiday, making it one of few affordable residential respite holidays around.
Liphook Food Bank, which is based at Liphook Junior School and is open for collections from 9.30am-11.30am on Tuesdays and Fridays, provides weekly food parcels for families and individuals who are struggling financially. People in need should call 07871 287295 or email [email protected].