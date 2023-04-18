Charity backs bid to move historic auction house to Ringmer

CPRE Sussex is backing an application to move an historic auction house from Lewes to Ringmer.

The charity has submitted a statement of support for Gorringe’s bid to build a new auction house and associated parking on land next to Bryn Clai, Uckfield Road.

Gorringe’s is being displaced from its current cramped and inadequate site in North Street, Lewes.

“Although technically just outside the employment land allocation of the Ringmer Neighbourhood Plan, this site is well located as a natural extension to that employment site and directly accessed from the A26,” said John Kay, chair of the Lewes District Branch of CPRE Sussex.

“If approved, it will provide suitable new accommodation for a well established and nationally-important local business.

“Gorringe’s former site in Lewes could also then be redeveloped to provide sustainably-located housing which meets local need.”

In its submission to Lewes District Council, CPRE Sussex highlighted that employees would be able to access the new site via a regular bus service.

The charity also praised the building’s design which would ‘improve views from the country landscape to the west and south-west by hiding existing, more workaday, business premises’.