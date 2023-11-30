Charity begins at home with Home-Start this Christmas

“I already eat cereal for dinner most nights and use the food bank. My partner works away five days and nights. It’s hard to do paid work looking after two small children alone, so instead I spend as little as possible.” Mum in Worthing. “I’m going to really struggle this Christmas. All my kids still believe in Santa, I really don’t know how I’m going to let them down.” Dad in Shoreham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These are just some of the comments left by parents in a recent poll conducted by Home-Start Arun, Worthing and Adur (AWA). 92% said they would be having a basic Christmas this year and over half will be relying on a foodbank for essentials.

Home-Start AWA has been a constant presence in our community for over 22 years - supporting over 2600 vulnerable families, giving over 6000 local children a better start and chance in life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the challenges these families face are as tough as they have ever been. Already facing difficulties such as living in temporary housing, bereavement, isolation, domestic abuse or poor physical and mental health, parents are also working hard to make ends meet, foregoing family time and for some, the basics in life.

Atanya and Hayden

Says a supported mum; "Our first ever mortgage is crippling us. My husband works 50 hours a week and I work two evenings and all weekend. We rarely see each other or have any life together as a family."

Bridget Richardson, CEO of the charity for over 15 years says; "People think Sussex is affluent but we have some of the most deprived areas in the country and parents are dealing with some very challenging issues. We support with all aspects of family life, whether financial, illness, separation, or domestic abuse. Our support is multi-layered with 1-1 support in the home, over the phone, counselling or Group sessions."

"For a dad who was recently supported through the loss of his wife, it was how to work the washing machine, budget for his family and how to plait his daughters hair, whilst having someone to talk to about his grief."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Atanya talks of the support she received. "My son Hayden, has a life-limiting condition, Cystic Fibrosis and my daughter Ella, has a rare genetic neurological disorder called Aicardi Syndrome, meaning she'll face life-long challenges with her disabilities.

All I want for Christmas...is a happy home

Alone most of the week as my husband works away, trying to balance finances, hospital appointments, school, nursery and two highly dependent children is physically, mentally and financially challenging.

Hayden's nursery recommended Home-Start. Jo, my volunteer is amazing. She helps me get jobs done, plays with the kids, helps me leave the house and connect with others. She enables me to carve out a bit of time for myself without feeling guilty. She eases my loneliness, offers advice and let's me offload."

Home-Start AWA recently launched their Christmas appeal "All I want for Christmas...is a happy home." Says Lucy Knowles, Fundraiser for the charity; "Just £25 can provide warm clothes, Christmas food, bedding and presents for children. Our volunteers can give practical and emotional support in families home across the region - from advice on how to stay warm, sourcing foodbank vouchers and spreading a bit of Christmas magic for the children."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad