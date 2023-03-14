Edit Account-Sign Out
Charity boost for gardening group's Grow Your Own Day

A gardening group’s Grow Your Own Day has been boosted with a donation from a Sussex-based charity.

By Trevor ButlerContributor
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:23 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 16:24 GMT
Clive Gravett from The Budding Foundation hands over the donation to Denise Watson who chairs Woodingdean Horticultural Society.
Woodingdean Horticultural Society hold the event in conjunction with their local community association on Saturday April 22 to help promote homegrown food.

The Budding Foundation generously supplied pots, compost and seeds from Mayberry Garden Centre in Portslade to give the project a boost.

“It’s a very worthwhile cause”, says charity founder Clive Gravett from Lancing. “And we hope it goes well.

Free seeds will be handed out to those who visit the various stalls and displays devoted to environmental issues. There will also be homegrown plants for sale.

