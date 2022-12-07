Charity celebrates after hitting £20k target

A Sussex charity is celebrating after hitting its £20,000 target to fund specialised trikes and walkers for children and young people with complex disabilities.

How the specialised equipment will help young people

Each year, Chailey Heritage Foundation takes part in The Big Give Christmas Challenge - a national match-funding campaign for charities.

It needed to raise £10,000 in public donations between noon on Tuesday November 29 and noon on Tuesday December 6, which would then be doubled to £20,000 by pledgers.

Will Folkes, Head of Fundraising at Chailey Heritage Foundation, said everyone at the charity is thrilled the target was reached.

He said: "Exercise is so important for young people with disabilities. These specialised trikes and walkers make a real difference to the lives of young people here.

"That is why we decided to focus The Big Give this year on raising money for more of them.

"We are indebted to everyone who made a donation to this campaign, and we thank them all."

The £20,000 will buy five new specialist trikes and two walkers.

Vicki Preece from Haywards Heath is one mum who knows what a difference this equipment makes.

Her daughter Faith, aged three, was born with a brain injury and is both visually and hearing impaired.

Vicki said: "As a family, we never thought that Faith would have the freedom that this specialist equipment has given her.

"I will never get that image out of my head of Faith’s face when she used the trike for the first time.

"She was so excited. She held onto the handlebars and started ringing the bell! We never expected Faith to be able to go on a bike or have any similar experience.

"She is able to bring the trike home which means we can all go out as a family on our bikes - something we never thought would be possible.

"For us as a family, that is priceless."

