Charity celebrates Carers Week with a special event in Hastings

Carers Week is an annual campaign celebrated across the country acknowledging and recognising the millions of carers across the UK who look after someone who couldn’t manage without their help. It could be a friend, family member or neighbour who due to illness, disability, a mental health problem or an addiction could not cope without their support.

Submitted article

Care for the Carers is an independent charity and the Carers Centre for East Sussex. Jennifer Twist, Chief Executive, said: “Our team of staff and volunteers can provide free practical and emotional advice – face to face at our local centre in Hastings’ Old Town, at IBC (Isabel Blackman Centre), by telephone, or online.

"We can put carers in touch with each other, and help navigate the range of services available locally. We also run support groups, training and events in Hastings and beyond - whether you are interested in speaking up on important issues, or having some time out to relax or meet new people”.

To find out more, drop in at the Isabel Blackman Centre, Saturday June 10, 3 Winding Street, Old Town, Hastings TN34 3AT, from 11am to 2pm for the Celebrating Unpaid Carers: Celebrating Diversity event.

All unpaid carers, and those they care for, are welcome. To recognise that many unpaid carers are from culturally diverse communities, the caterer has designed a fantastic menu of mouthwatering, tasty treats from around the world. There will be activities to help carers relax for a few hours including meditation, exercise and arts / crafts. Excitingly, we also have free Carer’s Gym and Wellbeing passes on offer for carers over 50 for use at the Isabel Blackman Centre.

Care For The Carers Inclusion Worker, Teri Sayers-Cooper, will be available to talk to carers from different cultural backgrounds about the Making Carers Count work, a national programme set up to work with communities who may find it more difficult to engage with local services. People who look after someone, will be able to learn about free bi-lingual counselling, how to access free translation and interpreting, as well as diverse carers groups run by bi-lingual interpreters.

Some of the Care for the Carers fantastic local partner organisations, including Age UK, the Association of Carers, the Isabel Blackman Centre, Diversity Resource International, Hope-G, Refugee Buddies and Together South have been invited along, too, to chat to carers about how they can also help them through their caring journey

