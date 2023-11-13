Charity cheque presentation ceremony at Felpham Community College

On Wednesday 8th November, Felpham Community College hosted a Cheque Presentation Ceremony at the school, to celebrate the efforts with the annual Youth Action Fundraising Week.

Youth Action Week is held in the Summer Term each year, and is a chance for students to raise some money and have fun at the end of the academic year.

Over the week there was a sponsored swim and various afternoon year group events such as sports tournaments, art and craft activities and even karaoke.

There was a week-long tuck shop running, the one week in school students are encouraged to bring cash in and indulge in sugar! Sponge the Teacher was also a popular activity, and there was an after-school colour run. The final event from the week took place last half term, when it was cooler, which was the Sponsored 10-mile dog walk – with over 90 students and dogs taking part this year.

FCC Charity Cheque Presentation Ceremony

The afternoon of the 8th was a chance for students who went above and beyond with their sponsored events, to meet with the charities and reflect on what they have achieved and what the money will go towards.

This year, students and staff voted to support The British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK and The Rocking Horse Children’s Charity.

Isabelle Isitt, Student Leadership in charge of Charity, commented: “It was great to welcome the charities and hear from them about what the money will help with.

"Some of our students tried really hard with the events, raising lots of money through sponsorship, so it was nice they could come along and see the cheques being presented.