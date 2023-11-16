Charity Christmas tree lighting event to be hosted by Brighton seafront attractions

Brighton's iconic seafront is set to glow brighter than ever this year as local businesses join forces for the first-time on 25th November at 1pm for a festive Christmas light switch-on event, in support of The Starr Trust charity. Enjoy joyful tunes from the singing group, Rhapsody, and meet Santa and his elves from Brighton i360 for a warm and joyful celebration.

A huge 26-foot Nordic Fern tree will be the focus, representing the spirit of togetherness during this joyful time of year.

Simon Haffenden, Head of Operations at Brighton i360, says: "We are delighted to collaborate with our seafront partners and The Starr Trust to co-host the Christmas light switch-on event this year, which is always such a fantastic celebration for everyone involved. We hope that the tree will become a focal point for the seafront over the festive period.”

Pablo Abraham, Business Director at Upside Down House UK, says: "We look forward to seeing everyone at the Christmas switch on event, where there will be Christmas carols and warm cups of hot chocolate. Join us for a day of holiday magic as we light up the most festive Christmas tree yet."

Tracey Starr, Fundraising Manager at the Starr Trust, says: “The Starr Trust is thrilled that the Brighton seafront businesses have chosen to support our charity with their inaugural ‘Tree by the Sea’ festivities. It will be wonderful to see the tree lit up and the local community enjoying the Christmas period at our much-loved seafront attractions. We hope the event will encourage people to find out more about The Starr Trust and how we support disadvantaged young people in our community to succeed and thrive in whatever they put their minds to.”

Among the local businesses lending their support are Sixes, the Arches, and the Sea Horse.