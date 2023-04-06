Charity opposes plans for holiday park in East Sussex village

Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) Sussex is objecting to plans for a large holiday park on the Normanhurst estate in Catsfield, near Battle.A planning application for up to 211 holiday lodges on the estate is currently being considered by Rother District Council.The plan also includes amenity buildings, including leisure facilities and a restaurant, new roads and up to 350 car parking spaces.CPRE Sussex director Paul Steedman said: “It is disturbing to see another holiday park application for the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) so soon after campaigners and environmental groups, including CPRE Sussex, were able to defeat Center Parcs' entirely unsuitable proposal in the same AONB but that time near Crawley."This is one of England’s finest protected landscapes. This latest application would place an unacceptable strain on the historic landscape.”In its formal response to the planning application, CPRE Sussex has raised three main objections.The first is the impact on the High Weald AONB, including the visual impact and threat to the integrity of its boundary.The second is the impact on areas of Ancient Woodland within the site, wider biodiversity and the threat to wildlife including newts, birds and bats.The third is increased traffic and the associated noise, pollution and pressure on local roads.The charity is also concerned about light pollution within the High Weald’s dark skies area.CPRE chair Dan Osborn said: “The developer’s own Environmental Statement admits lakes, woodland and established pasture would be negatively impacted by the proposed holiday park."We urge Rother District Council to protect this historic landscape and refuse the application.”