Charity Winter Ball raises £64,000 for Sussex Dementia Services

England Rugby legend, Steve Thompson MBE, who was diagnosed with early onset dementia at the age of 42, opened the evening and spoke with passion about the impact that his diagnosis has had on both his wife Steph and his children, as well as his own mental health.

The opportunity to host the ball on the 24th February, was part of the Charity of the Year partnership with the Goodwood Estate. Kindly sponsored by Rathbones Investment Management, Chichester Branch, the event raised a fantastic £64,000 to support local dementia services.

Organised principally by a trustee of the charity, Therese McCall, 230 supporters gathered to enjoy a gala dinner and an evening of fundraising. Welcome drinks were kindly donated by Tinwood Estate and guests tucked into a delicious 3-course meal prepared by Goodwood House.

Magician entertaining the guests

Funds raised will go towards supporting life changing dementia services at Sage House in Tangmere and local communities across West Sussex. Services include the free of charge Wayfinding service, which provides professional advice and emotional support for families affected by dementia. The same Wayfinder will support the family throughout the entire journey, meaning families have a familiar face to turn to with any concerns from pre-diagnosis through to end of life and coping with grief following a loss.

Dementia Support CEO, Sally Tabbner, said: “This wonderful event has raised a hugely significant sum that will make such a difference to the lives of those we support. Dementia is a devastating disease which not only impacts the person with dementia, but the whole family. We want to help people to cope with the challenges dementia can bring and to support people to live well.

“There are of course many people to thank for the event, but a special mention must go to our wonderful hosts - the Duke and Duchess of Richmond and Gordon and the Goodwood House team, as well as our principal sponsors, Rathbones. So many people have been involved in the organisation of the event but a special mention must go to trustee Therese McCall, as well as Patricia Garratt, who supported throughout. They worked tirelessly for months in both preparing and organising the ball and we are truly grateful.”

Alex Clay, Regional Director for Rathbones, said: “It was wonderful to be associated with such a cause and I know that everyone in the room was deeply moved by Steve Thompson, who bravely demonstrated exactly why we were all there. I am so glad that it raised so much for a fantastic cause.”