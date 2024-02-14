Charles Hunt Centre receives donation from town mayor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook presented the grant award to staff and trustees at the Charles Hunt Centre recently, funds from which will go towards providing activities and services to the older people of Hailsham and surrounding areas.

In his role as mayor, Cllr Holbrook receives a yearly allowance to cover events and other costs associated with the office of Town Mayor, but in the previous financial year, he did not utilise all the allowance and stated that he would donate what was remaining to nine local community, voluntary associations and charities, as well as other local initiatives.

"I am delighted to be in the position to donate money from last year's mayoral allowance to the Charles Hunt Centre," said Cllr Holbrook. "Staff and volunteers at the centre should be praised for their unstinting hard work and contribution given for the good of the community."

“Much of what has been achieved by the Charles Hunt Centre has been the result of a considerable degree of enthusiasm and commitment of volunteers in delivering vital services that support older citizens and help prevent loneliness."

"For many years, I've witnessed some of the events and activities put on at the centre, and seeing how the money raised to maintain the venue is being used and helping with the well-being of our older population."

The Charles Hunt Centre is a registered charity and, currently, most members are over 80 years old. Members participate in bowls, Movement to Music, quizzes, beetle drives, bingo, film afternoons and singalongs, among other activities.

The Centre arranges outings and holidays for members using local travel companies or local bus hire. Members enjoy visiting local garden centres, river trips or going out for afternoon tea.

Additional services include weekly toenail cutting and monthly hearing aid sessions and members can access the services of a local solicitor at the Centre.

Freshly cooked two-course lunches are available to members and non-members and a number of fundraising activities are planned throughout the year which are open to the community, such as quiz evenings, table-top sales, craft fairs, bingo and games evenings.

The Charles Hunt Centre remains totally self-financing, monies coming from fund raising events, donations and nominal profits from services and entertainment supplied to members.