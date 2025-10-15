Charting "our journey through grief to peace and acceptance" - new book

Antonia Rolls (contributed pic)

Bognor Regis author Antonia Rolls charts the story of “many of our losses and of our journey through grief to peace and acceptance” in her book As Mother Lay Dying (Amazon Publishing, £7.99 paperback).

It is available from Heygates Bookshop, Bognor Regis (next to the railway station) and on Amazon.

Antonia, aged 65, explains: “After the death of my partner in 2007, I began to paint the A Graceful Death exhibition of portraits and interviews from the end of life. It was my way of trying to understand my loss, and as an artist, I turned to painting. I also trained as a soul midwife, a holistic end of life companion and support and became very moved and inspired by all the people I met and spent time with as they faced the ending of their life.

“Fast forward to 2015, and my mother’s sudden final illness. I packed my things and moved into her house with her for her final six weeks, thinking that I had been working with end of life as a soul midwife and an artist for about five years and so I knew what to do.

“But it is different with a mother. I mostly didn’t know what to do. It was sad, beautiful and full of grace. I began to write what was happening as I sat with her, often in long silences. I began to remember all the experiences of the deaths and dyings in my life – in my family, in my work as an artist and in my time as a soul midwife and bring them into what I was writing as I looked after my mother.

“It took a few years after my mother died to go back to what I had written and make a book of it. I had an editor and help from various publishers which was invaluable in shaping the book.

“This is the story of so many of our losses, and of our journey through grief to peace and acceptance. It is written in three parts, Beginnings, The Bereavement and The Recovery. It is full of the realities of the dying process. It describes the feelings of helplessness when someone we love is in pain and the relief when that pain is managed. It has its lighter moments when things go very wrong, and my mother makes us all laugh. In our busy lives, we rarely get to just sit in silence with someone for hours, sometimes days. It is both healing and hard to manage.

“It took me a long time to come back to all that I had written. I found that once I started to write, somehow all the stories and memories flooded back to me, and though some of it is very painful, most of it is hopeful. I found myself completely lost in these last six weeks of my mother’s life, of all the happenings in my own family and our wider family, and I was able to bring some perspective to what at the time was often challenging and difficult. And filled, always, with love.

“The bereavement and the recovery parts were suggested by my editor, and I am very grateful to her for her insight. It is a good idea, I see now, to describe what happens after someone dies, and we have to face our loss and the whole journey of bereavement. And of course, the way we can come through it, and there is light and hope.

“This book is for everyone who has lost anyone. I wanted to describe this dying and death as clearly and honestly as I could so that it may help any readers who are going through this or have already lost someone.

“There will be a sequel. I am in the process of writing another book on loss. Since this book I have lost both my sons to addiction and suicide, and Alan, my partner and then my husband, who you will meet in the book, also died. This next book is about bringing consolation and light into an already very dark subject of overdose and suicide. I am one of many mothers who deal with this, and my next book is not just about the darkness, but of the light of hope and life.”