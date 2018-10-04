Chestnut Tree House open days cancelled

Two open days for visitors to Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice in Arundel have been cancelled.

The hospice in Dover Lane, Arundel, was due to open tomorrow (Friday 5) and Saturday, but staff have announced that no visitors will be admitted to the hospice building or grounds.

This is because more than one child with their family may be in the hospice on those days.

A spokesperson for Chestnut Tree House said: “This sad situation could not be predicted and our priority is always to care for our children and their families at end of life.

“This is very short notice and we apologise to all visitors who do not hear the announcement over the next 24 hours and travel to Chestnut Tree House on Friday or Saturday. We will be on the gates and talking to visitors.”

Rescheduled dates for the open days will be announced in the near future.

-----

