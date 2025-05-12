Chichester - "a play about believing what you want to believe"

It’s a play which underlines our susceptibility to misinformation, says Sylvestra Le Touzel who is playing the Mayor's wife in Phil Porter’s adaptation of The Government Inspector by Nikolai Gogol, the opening play this summer at Chichester Festival Theatre (April 25-May 24).

Famously it’s a tale of corruption… and mistaken identity.

The bureaucrats in a remote provincial town are panicking. Word has gone round that a bigwig government inspector is heading their way. And things are far from ideal: for a start, the hospital’s hopeless, the post office has gone to pot, and the streets are filthy. The Mayor and the Judge are keen to brush their own indiscretions under the nearest carpet.

So when they discover the inspector is already staying at the inn, incognito, the whole town lavishes flattering attention on him. This suits ‘the inspector’ just fine, since in reality he’s a lowly and broke government pen-pusher, nursing extravagant fantasies of fame and fortune…

As Sylvestra says: “It's a play about the fact that if you want to believe something, you can very easily make yourself believe it just at the click of your fingers. Suddenly these people through their own fear or guilt come across somebody who appears to be important or authoritative, someone that they wish to be rated by and their behaviours just suddenly completely switch. It is about corruption and narcissism and about longing for fame.

“The character that I am playing constantly accuses her daughter of vanity but I'm constantly thinking whether it is a question of the pot calling the kettle black. My character is living in a small community. Russia has these huge landscapes but is actually quite thinly populated so there is the dichotomy between the great distances that you have to travel and this group of people that she feels she is superior to. She feels frustrated and she longs for St Petersburg but in a comical way. She is preoccupied by the possibility of her daughter making a good marriage but she does not rate her very highly. She yearns for status. She's a deeply pretentious creature and that makes her fun to play but the fact is that as appalling as she is, she is also vulnerable. You can feel that she makes all these mistakes out of loneliness and out of desperation.”

In her career, Sylvestra has also appeared in An Inspector Calls, and while they are very different plays, as she points out there is certainly a similarity. Both are about a community being forced to take a look at itself when an inspector – albeit a different kind of inspector in each case – suddenly turns up: “There is certainly a parallel and I do think there is a similar circularity to both. But I think this is a really important play to look at right now, and to put it in its original context is terrific.”

Rehearsals were particularly rewarding: “We have been discovering the journeys of the play. It's very broad satire in a European style which means there is a heightened performance level which is really great to work with. It can be highly theatrical but the thing is that it is also very relevant. I'm not sure how much you would think of this as being a spoiler but they have kept the setting at the time when it was written. You might expect them to update it to now but it feels the right decision to do it back then, and I find it very touching and very moving to think that it was written in 1836 by Gogol, about the Ukrainian relationship with Russia and St Petersburgh and all the complexities. Some people in the community in Ukraine are quite aspirational towards Russia but you do feel that it is a unique country with its own identity and that Gogol is very aware of that”