Chichester and Bognor fire crews called to East Wittering car fire

Fire crews from both Chichester and Bognor Regis were called to tackle a fire involving two cars in East Wittering.

By Sam Pole
40 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 1:20pm
Fire crews from both Chichester and Bognor Regis were called to tackle a fire involving two cars in East Wittering.

The fire took place between two cars in East Wittering on New Year’s Day.

In a statement, East Wittering Fire Station said: “A few hours after the Big Dip and the crew were called out to a fire involving two cars and a lean-to.

“Chichester and Bognor crews also attended and three Breathing Apparatus crews were deployed and were successful in preventing the fire from spreading to the main building.

“One of the vehicles involved was an electric car so special precautions were put in place including a lithium fire extinguisher and a very special fire blanket.

“Most importantly nobody was hurt in the incident and it was a really good save!

“Be careful out there and please call us as soon as you can, a few minutes can make a big difference.”