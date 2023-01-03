Fire crews from both Chichester and Bognor Regis were called to tackle a fire involving two cars in East Wittering.

The fire took place between two cars in East Wittering on New Year’s Day.

In a statement, East Wittering Fire Station said: “A few hours after the Big Dip and the crew were called out to a fire involving two cars and a lean-to.

“Chichester and Bognor crews also attended and three Breathing Apparatus crews were deployed and were successful in preventing the fire from spreading to the main building.

“One of the vehicles involved was an electric car so special precautions were put in place including a lithium fire extinguisher and a very special fire blanket.

“Most importantly nobody was hurt in the incident and it was a really good save!