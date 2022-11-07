Chichester Army Cadet wins Top award
A Chichester Army Cadet has been awarded the top honour of being chosen as the Lord Lieutenant of Sussex's Cadet.
Cadet Corporal Daisy Forster was recently invited to an awards ceremony at Christs Hospital where she was made the Lord Lieutenants Cadet.
She was chosen from the ranks of hundreds of other cadets for her outstanding commitment and achievements this year.
She has taken part in an inter-cadet force field craft competition, a brigade shooting competition, and was awarded top cadet on and instructional course for junior non commissioned officers and top cadets on this year’s annual camp.
Cpl Forster also has also had a poem she wrote included in a best selling charity book Military Memories, which is an anthology of poems written by the forces community.Cpl Forster is a member of No7 Chichester Detachment Sussex ACF and parades regularly at the joint cadet centre in the Keep Broyle road on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Detachment Commander Staff Sargent Mark Hickman said: “Cpl Forster is an outstanding member of the detachment who assists with the training of the new cadets and has, with Staff Sargent Liv Wright, managed to resurrect the Corps of drums that the city are so proud of.”
Cpl Forster has two years left with the ACF before she turns 18.For more information on becoming a cadet or a uniformed adult instructor with Sussex ACF visit https://armycadets.com/county/sussex-acf/ or come along on a parade night Monday and Wednesdays 7.30pm - 9.30pm at the Joint Cadet Centre, The Keep, Broyle Road, Chichester PO19 6AW.