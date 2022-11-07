Chichester Army Cadets brave the rain for Poppy Appeal
Army Cadets were on the streets of Chichester in the rain over the weekend assisting the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal 2022.
Braving the miserable wet weather on Saturday adults and Cadets from No7 Chichester Detachment were out armed with collection tins and boxes of poppies.
The ACF was joined by members of the Royal Sussex Regimental Association and Cadets from Chichester High School CCF who worked well together to assist RBL Poppy Appeal coordinator for Sussex Major Paul Gaffney on his mission.
There will be a stand supplying poppies as well as many other Poppy Appeal items in North Street by the Assembly Rooms for the rest of this week.
The Cadets will be out selling poppies again in Chichester city centre on Saturday November 12 and parading through the city on the annual Remembrance parade on Sunday November 13.For more information on joining as a cadet or a uniformed adult instructor please visit https://armycadets.com/county/sussex-acf/