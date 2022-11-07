Chichester Army Cadets brave the rain for Poppy Appeal

Cadets and volunteers brave the rain In Chichester for this year's Poppy Appeal

Braving the miserable wet weather on Saturday adults and Cadets from No7 Chichester Detachment were out armed with collection tins and boxes of poppies.

The ACF was joined by members of the Royal Sussex Regimental Association and Cadets from Chichester High School CCF who worked well together to assist RBL Poppy Appeal coordinator for Sussex Major Paul Gaffney on his mission.

There will be a stand supplying poppies as well as many other Poppy Appeal items in North Street by the Assembly Rooms for the rest of this week.