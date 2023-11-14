Chichester-based at-home care company Vitale announces support for end of life care service Robins

Vitale Care has announced its partnership with the Selsey Community Forum to launch Robins, a new service run by trained volunteers, providing comfort and dignity to people at the end of life.

Launching in Selsey and the Manhood Peninsula, the Robins service will train and match volunteers to support people during their final hours in the comfort of their own homes. Robins volunteers will provide comfort and support including listening, reading, playing music, and helping communicate with family and friends who are unable to be there. Robins is the brainchild of co-ordinator Alison Goodrham. Alison explained, "I wanted to do something following my father's death in 2019. He died at home, surrounded by his family, which was just as he wished. Shortly afterwards, my husband had a massive and devastating stroke and he died in March 2022. I began thinking how hard it must be for people with no family, with family living far away or not able to visit. This led me to develop Robins."

Vitale Clinical Lead Jo Morgan explained, "Having worked for many years at both St Richard's Hospital and at St Wilfrid's Hospice, I understand the importance of support at the end of life. Being with someone at the end of their life can be incredibly rewarding but does require a huge amount of sensitivity, resilience and compassion. Vitale is proud to be part of the team working on the Robins initiative. We are helping develop the training programme and to train Robins volunteers. We have also helped by developing the first Robins logo to promote the service."

Vitale Managing Director Daniel Ayton said, "Vitale is proud to bring its many years of experience in supporting people at the end of life to the new Robins initiative. Helping someone spend their last days and hours in comfort and dignity is a great honour and responsibility. At Vitale, our at-home care extends to being with people at the end, so that they can pass away in the most peaceful way possible."

Vitale Care Clinical Nurse Jo Morgan is helping develop the Robins end of life training

The Robin's steering group is supported by St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Vitale Care and Guardian Angel Carers who are each donating money, training, time and experience to develop the service.

Robins is looking for volunteers in Selsey and the Manhood Peninsula. For more information contact [email protected] or contact the Selsey Care Shop on 01243 201616.