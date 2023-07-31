Chichester-based Covers donates lorries to Ukraine and launches £50,000 fundraising campaign

Chichester-based timber and builders' merchants Covers is donating three lorries to the humanitarian organisation Stay Safe UA - and launching a £50,000 campaign with British fundraising group UKtoUkraine to fill them with essential equipment and supplies for the people of Ukraine.

The Covers Mercedes rigid crane lorries, plus a forklift and tracked recovery vehicle, will be making the long journey to be handed over on the Polish/Ukraine border later this month (August).

Stay Safe UA's brave volunteers will then use them to provide help to affected civilians near the frontlines. More details of their work are on their website at www.staysafeua.org.

But Covers and UKtoUkraine are appealing for public support to make the most of the vehicles' carrying capacity.

(L-r) Pip Holmes and Caragh Booth (UKtoUkraine), Rupert Green and Roger Lewis (Covers)

Covers chairman Rupert Green said: “These trucks will play a crucial role in supplying vital aid to the civilians near the frontlines in Ukraine and local hospitals.

“Their cranes will enable Stay Safe UA to be much more effective and help other aid organisations.

“One will carry a mobile shower unit, one a mobile bakery and the other will be used for transporting rescue vehicles, generators and aid pallets wherever the need is greatest.

“However, we need your help to maximise the impact of transporting them to Ukraine and equipping them for their intended use.”

(L-r) Roger Lewis (Covers), Pip Holmes and Caragh Booth (UKtoUkraine) and Rupert Green (Covers)

Covers, which has 15 depots across the south, and UKtoUkraine are asking for your support to:

FUND – the cost of the journey to Ukraine

BUY – a 20ft container and a front-end loader with angle broom (for rubble clearance)

BUY – urgently-needed equipment and supplies including mortuary freezers, water transfer pumps, materials for temporary windows and medical supplies

Rupert said: “The total estimated cost for this is £50,000. Please give generously to help these vital humanitarian initiatives in Ukraine.”

To donate as an individual with GiftAid, please go to http://www.gofundme.com/f/uktoukraine.