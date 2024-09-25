Chichester BID launches its inaugural Restaurant Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester Business Improvement District (BID) is delighted to announce the launch of its first-ever Restaurant Week, running from 7 – 11 October 2024. This exciting initiative aims to entice Chichester’s residents and visitors to explore an array of eateries throughout the city, to help support this sector.

Chichester's Restaurant Week offers a unique opportunity for local restaurants, pubs, cafes, and bars to showcase their menus and invite new customers through their doors by offering delicious dining at great prices. Participating businesses will present set menus at fixed price points for 5 days, making it easy for diners to experience new eateries without breaking the bank.

Suitable for foodies and families alike, the scheme promises to offer a wide array of menus that will appeal to every palate and budget. From vegetarian and vegan to mouth-watering traditional pub grub and international flavours, there will be fine dining options as well as lunchtime menus and lighter bites for those looking for a relaxed atmosphere.

Similar Restaurant Week formats have proven effective in driving footfall to hospitality businesses in cities such as Harrogate, Leeds and York, where participation has grown year-on-year. Chichester BID hopes to replicate this success, boosting awareness of local food and drink offerings and creating regular, repeat customers for participating businesses.

Helen Marshall, CEO and Chair of Chichester BID, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, commenting: "We are hugely excited about launching our own Restaurant Week for Chichester. We are fortunate to have a wonderful range of food and drink outlets in our city, and this initiative is a way for us to support these much-valued businesses and encourage visitors to perhaps try something they haven't tried before! Our hospitality outlets work so hard in a very difficult economy, and by dedicating this week to them we hope to give them the opportunity to open their doors to new visitors with some great deals on their menus. We hope this will be the first of many Restaurant Weeks, growing each year to celebrate Chichester’s vibrant food scene.”

The initiative has already garnered interest from well-known national chains and independent establishments, including Chichester Harbour Hotel, Phoenix Dining, Apla Souvlaki, Cloisters Kitchen, Café Paradiso, Trents, Luckes, The George & Dragon, Franco Manca, Boston Tea Party, Bills, Cote Brasserie, The Chantry, Shake a Delic and Joanna’s Boutique Tea Room.

Among the mouth-watering set menus being offered are a three-course meal with glass of wine or beer for £30 from Phoenix Dining, two drinks and two meals for £20 at Boston Tea Party, two pizzas and two large shakes for £20 at Shake a Delic, and beer and a burger for £15 from Trents. These and many other offers are sure to bring people through the doors of these fantastic eateries.

Jane Pourguri, Director of Sales at Chichester Harbour Hotel is thrilled to be a part of Restaurant Week. She says: "Over the past few years, venues like ours have faced significant challenges. But change is happening, and we're excited to see people flocking to Chichester to explore our diverse offering of wonderful restaurants and cafes. We're looking forward to welcoming new visitors during the five days of Restaurant Week and sharing our love for exceptional food and service."

Helen Marshall adds: “Restaurant Week is about more than just enjoying delicious meals; it's a celebration of our community, local businesses, and the vibrant culinary scene that makes our city unique.”

For more information about Chichester Restaurant Week visit: https://chichesterbid.co.uk/restaurant-week/