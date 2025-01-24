Chichester-born astronaut Tim Peake confirms Eastbourne show

TIM PEAKE QUEST TO EXPLORE SPACE Credit Lee Collier

Chichester-born astronaut Tim Peake will bring the awe and wonder of space travel past, present and future to Eastbourne when his latest tour blasts off across the country.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Astronauts: The Quest To Explore Space sees Tim share archive footage to bring to life the adventures of astronauts in a celebration of the historic human endeavour of space exploration. The latest leg of the tour includes a date at Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Thursday, September 11 at 7.30pm. Tickets from nothird.co.uk/live-shows/tim-peake or direct from venues.

“'It seems like yesterday I was launching to space, and I still hold the very deep honour and excitement of that day very close,” Tim said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being able to tour the country, with a special show like The Quest To Explore Space, where I can share just a small taste of what I experienced as an astronaut, reliving my own journey and sharing stories from those groundbreaking moments in space exploration, is absolutely fantastic.

“I hope the stories I share will give people a special insight into the magic of space and continue to inspire generations of future space explorers.”

Astronauts: The Quest To Explore Space follows the success of Tim’s sold-out debut tour My Journey To Space which ran from 2021 to 2023.

Tim joined the European Space Agency (ESA) in 2009, after an 18-year career in the Army – making history in December 2015 as the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He retired from the ESA in 2023 but has continued to work with them and the UK Space Agency as an ambassador for space to inspire young people to follow careers in science, technology, engineering and maths.

For the show, Tim will reveal what spaceflight is really like: from the wondrous view of earth, living in weightlessness, the unique dangers and unexpected moments of humour, to the years of training and gruelling psychological and physical pressures an astronaut must endure.

Tim is a former Apache pilot, flight instructor, test pilot and European Space Agency astronaut. Tim attended Chichester High School for Boys. During this time he was also a member of the combined cadet force, before joining the army.

A veteran of 18 years’ military service, Tim has flown more than 3,000 hours in 30 different types of helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft in operations worldwide. In December 2015, Tim became the first British ESA astronaut to visit the International Space Station and conduct a spacewalk during his six-month mission. He also ran the London Marathon in space. Tim’s mission engaged more than 2 million students through outreach activities. He is an ambassador for STEM education, The Prince’s Trust and The Scout Association. Tim is married to Rebecca and has two sons.