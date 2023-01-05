Edit Account-Sign Out
Chichester Boys Club celebrates 100 years delivering activities for young people

With the cost of living crisis approaching and the recovery from Covid it's time to get our young people involved in activities and being at the front of our community once more.

By Christopher WilliamsContributor
4 minutes ago
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 11:05am
Your World

With a skilled team of workers and volunteers Chichester Boys Club aims to serve the young people and families within the community that require assistance and understanding.

Activities include:

Boxing Club - Monday and Wednesday Evenings. Junior Boxing 6.30 - 7.30pm - £3 per session Senior Boxing (16+) 7.30 - 8.30pm - £5 per session Youth Club - 11+ - Tuesday Evenings 6pm - 8pm - 50p entry fee (Sport Activities, Arts and Crafts, Relax and chat with friends, Card Games ) Half Term Activity Club - Commences February 2023 - Monday Wednesday and Friday 9am - 2,30pm (Multi Sports, Arts/Crafts, Sensory/Messy Play) - Limited spaces available

Hall hire for groups and carers at very reasonable rates, includes birthday parties for children aged eight and below.

Volunteers are required to become part of a fundraising team celebrating 100years in the heart of Chichester. More information to follow.