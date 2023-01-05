Chichester Boys Club celebrates 100 years delivering activities for young people

With a skilled team of workers and volunteers Chichester Boys Club aims to serve the young people and families within the community that require assistance and understanding.
Activities include:
Boxing Club - Monday and Wednesday Evenings. Junior Boxing 6.30 - 7.30pm - £3 per session Senior Boxing (16+) 7.30 - 8.30pm - £5 per session Youth Club - 11+ - Tuesday Evenings 6pm - 8pm - 50p entry fee (Sport Activities, Arts and Crafts, Relax and chat with friends, Card Games ) Half Term Activity Club - Commences February 2023 - Monday Wednesday and Friday 9am - 2,30pm (Multi Sports, Arts/Crafts, Sensory/Messy Play) - Limited spaces available
Hall hire for groups and carers at very reasonable rates, includes birthday parties for children aged eight and below.
Volunteers are required to become part of a fundraising team celebrating 100years in the heart of Chichester. More information to follow.