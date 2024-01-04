Chichester Boys' Club Centenary celebrations

A grand Centenary celebration to mark the foundation of the Chichester Boys' Club, took place on Wednesday, 13th December, in a superbly decked out main events room at the Club.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mike Turner, Chairman of the Boys' Club, on behalf of the Trustees and young people of the Club, welcomed all the assembled guests for being present in helping to mark the Centenary, and continued by saying that he would like to take this opportunity to thank publicly all those donors and supporters who were also present and who have helped the Club over the past few years.

Mike also praised the Boys' Club Patron, His Grace, the Duke of Richmond and Gordon, whose grandfather was one of the Club's founding fathers, for agreeing to nominate the Club as the chosen charity at Revival 2023. The proceeds from this are providing the Club with a much-needed financial cushion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a Century ago, that the Rotary Club of Chichester, who still have a continuing role as custodian, in conjunction with a number of prominent local businessmen and His Grace's grandfather, got together to acquire the Club's premises in Little London.

The Duke of Richmond with Mike Turner, Chairman of the Chichester Boys's Club

Mike went on to thank the many Charitable Trusts and businesses without whose support the Club would probably not have survived the financial difficulties of the past few years. Guests included representatives of many public bodies and the many charities with whom the Club collaborates. He also gave a special welcome to the past Club leaders and members, and hoped that they approved of the way the Club is endeavouring to build on their good work.

The Club's original aim was to help young people, not just boys, and especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, who needed help in finding their way in life and to stop them going off the rails. This has not changed and the terms of reference now extend to helping the disadvantaged people of all ages.

Mike stressed the importance that in keeping with the Club's aim of supporting the disadvantaged, all of the Club activities are run at non-commercial rates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a Boxing Group, for boys and girls aged 11 plus, which meets on a Monday and Wednesday evening, and also a music group.

The Boys' Club is also the operational base for the local Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme. Future plans involve the Youth Development Team going into schools to help support parents.

Furthering the aim of supporting older people, especially the disadvantaged and isolated, with financial support from Clarion Housing, the Club has recently teamed up with Age UK and UK Harvest, to start a 'Warm Space Group' for the over 60s on a Thursday lunchtime during the winter. Simple refreshments, company and a comfortable space to socialise is the order of the day.

Also provided is accommodation for various other groups including U3a, Richmond Fellowship, as well as activities such as bridge, table-tennis and yoga.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike took the opportunity to introduce members of staff, led by Chris Williams the Youth Development Leader, and the Boys' Club's own Shoeshine Team, who have been a fixture at Revival for more than 20 years. Apart from raising a great deal of money for the Club, he would like to think that they have added something to the Revival itself.

What of the future?

Basically, Mike stated, it is more of the same. The Founding Fathers had the incredible foresight to purchase the freehold of the premises which is unusual for a Club such as this but it does mean that there is the added responsibility and burden of maintaining the building and making sure it complies with modern requirements and expectations.

After again thanking all supporters, Mike concluded by saying that with ongoing future support the Club is optimistic that it will be in a strong position to look forward to the next 100 years with confidence.

Current activities running at the Club are: A Youth Club for ages 11 plus on a Tuesday evening. A Young Persons support group for ages 8-11 on a Thursday afternoon, giving therapeutic guidance, homework support and life skills training including cooking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad