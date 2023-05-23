Chichester builders merchant becomes a Pride sponsor

The Chichester depot of Covers Timber & Builders Merchants is delighted to become an official sponsor of this year’s Chichester Pride 2023 day of celebration.

Taking place on Saturday May 27 between 12pm and 7pm at Chichester College, the day will feature a wide selection of live entertainment, food and drink, stalls, and family friendly activities.

As a business that has been operating in the area for over 175 years, Covers is proud to be a Chichester Pride 2023 sponsor and show its commitment to promoting the festivals core values of inclusivity, individuality, respect and unity.

The company has a strong track record of supporting local events and initiatives, and its sponsorship of Chichester Pride is a further testament to its dedication to making a positive impact on the communities it serves.

Thanks to the support from local businesses and organisations like Covers, Chichester Pride organisers are able to make this year's event bigger and better than ever before.

Jonny Clines, Sponsorship Co-Ordinator for Chichester Pride, said: “We are delighted that Covers are joining us to bring our family-friendly, inclusive event to Chichester for a second year. Chichester Pride 2023 will be bigger and better with improved infrastructure and a fantastic line up of entertainment and activities. This would not be possible without the support of local businesses who share our values and we would like to thank Covers for their contribution. It is wonderful to have this show of support from such a well-known company operating in the city.”

Henry Green, Managing Director of Covers, added: “Chichester Pride is about bringing people together and, as a company, we are committed to making a positive impact in the areas we operate. We are delighted to be showing our support to the local LGBTQ+ community by becoming a Chichester Pride 2023 event sponsor.

“Chichester Pride 2022 was fantastic, and we’re sure this year will be even bigger. We will be promoting the event in our Chichester branch to all our customers, and we hope everyone enjoys the day.”