Chichester businesses rally together for St Wilfrid's Hospice In Leap Year fundraising day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

St Wilfrid’s ‘Pay For A Day’ campaign aims to raise £26,000 to cover the cost of running the Hospice for the extra day in February 2024.

Participating businesses demonstrated unwavering commitment by organising various in-store events and fundraising activities on the day and throughout February. Creations Hair Salon on South Street, Jigsaw on East Street, Sahara on Little London and Nationwide on North Street led the charge with special raffles offering enticing prizes such as handbags, gift vouchers, and luxury hampers. The Ivy Brasserie on East Street also generously donated a prize for a St Wilfrid’s Raffle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Taco Box Chichester in Draper’s Yard on The Hornet donated £1 from every sale of Churros or Pina Coladas throughout February. The Crafty BisHop on Southgate added an element of lively engagement to their fundraising efforts, hosting a Beer Pong event where customers were invited to enjoy the festivities while making a donation to participate.

Creations taking part in the Pay For A Day campaign

Blue Spire Accountants, HSBC, Café Paradiso, and The Sty In Chi on North Street showed their support by donning blue attire, with the The Sty going the extra mile by contributing their tips from February. Bunch Florist on West Street committed to adopting St Wilfrid's Hospice as its charity for the entire year of 2024. Natwest Bank and Buzby and Blue on The Hornet joined the cause by organising cake sales.

Marks & Spencer also took part, inviting Percy Pig to Chichester to support the fundraising efforts while St Wilfrid's volunteers collected over £350 in loose change from customers.

A standout contribution came from Lloyds Bank customers who raised an impressive £409.11 from the branch's craft and cake store, which has been match funded by the bank and added to Chichester BID’s 'Pay For A Day' supporters page on Justgiving.com. Staff of Lloyds also secured victory in the 'Best Business Selfie Competition' with St Wilfrid's mascot, Frieda the Owl, earning the team a £100 Chichester Gift Card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several city centre businesses will continue to collect loose change in St Wilfrid's collection boxes throughout February, contributing to the city centre’s total that will go towards the ‘Pay For A Day’ campaign.

Taco Box taking part in the Pay For A Day campaign

If the charity successfully reaches its £26,000 target by 29th February, the amount will be match funded, resulting in a grand total of £52,000 to go towards providing specialist end-of-life care to over 330 local lives in the community.

Jennifer Kelly, Lloyds Branch Manager, commented: "We are immensely thankful to our customers for supporting our efforts to back the St Wilfrid's Hospice ‘Pay For A Day’ campaign. The outpouring of support was heartwarming, it is clear that the Hospice has touched so many lives in our local community and we were delighted to play a part in raising funds for them.”

Chichester BID Chair and CEO, Helen Marshall, applauded all businesses for being "Leap Year Legends" and commented: "I am so proud of the collaborative spirit of businesses rallying behind the Hospice. I am also grateful to all the city’s shoppers and workers who put their hands in their pockets on Friday to spare what they could for such an important local charity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Wilfrid's Hospice extended gratitude to Chichester BID and the businesses it champions for raising awareness and backing their campaign in the city centre. Victoria Chomka, Community and Corporate Fundraiser at St Wilfrid’s Hospice, said: "The support from the community and businesses is invaluable to reaching our fundraising goal and reaffirms the impact of collective efforts in making a difference. Thank you, Chichester and Chichester BID. We look forward to partnering with you again in the future."