Chichester care home celebrates 75 years of the NHS

The NHS was formed to provide free healthcare services for all under Minister for Health, Aneurin Bevan. When Labour came to power in 1945, an extensive programme of welfare measures followed, including the establishment of the National Health Service. There are now more than 1.27 million full-time staff working for the NHS in 219 trusts across the UK.
Residents and staff held a party to celebrate the NHS’ 75th birthday. Abby, Activities Coordinator made an amazing cake which was shared along with a glass of fizz to toast all the hard-working staff past and present who make up the NHS. Residents and staff also gave thanks by delivering some delicious goodies to the local GP surgery. Staff and residents also wrote there NHS memories and displayed them on a board for everyone to read. Many staff and residents had worked for the NHS, and they all had fond memories of their experiences within it.
Nikki Culleton, General Manager said: “Our NHS is amazing, the envy of the whole world. Absolutely everyone has a story about how the NHS helped them or their family at some point in their lives. Our NHS is always there to come to the rescue whenever we need them, we are incredibly lucky to have such a wonderful, free service available to all.”
Gay, a resident at Marriott House and Lodge Care Home commented: “I worked for the NHS for many years, and I have fond memories as my time as a nurse. In more recent years I have used the NHS many times and they have also provided me with the care I needed. We’ve all been talking about the times the NHS helped us and everyone has a story to tell.”