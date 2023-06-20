Residents wanted to thank all the wonderful staff at the home, whose hard work and dedication make a real difference to the lives of those living in their care.
Carers Week is an annual event to raise awareness of caring, highlighting the challenges carers face, and recognising the contribution they make to our residents, families and communities throughout the UK. The theme for Carers Week this year is ‘recognising and supporting carers in the community’ – this year the organisers are asking people across the UK to come together to recognise the huge contribution carers make to society.
Staff were treated to some delicious treats throughout the week. Residents also gave thanks by making handmade cards and letters to carers with a small gift of thanks for all that they do.
Nikki Culleton, general manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate Carers Week and thank our fantastic carers.”
June, a resident at Marriott House and Lodge Care Home, commented: “Everyone works so hard and it really is a joy to be able to thank our wonderful carers for all that they do. They really are heaven sent.”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.Marriott House and Lodge Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Marriott House and Lodge Care Home provides nursing care, residential care and respite care.