NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury

Chichester care home celebrates National Carers Week

Residents at Marriott House and Lodge care home in Chichester, run by Barchester Healthcare, celebrated National Carers’ Week, which took place from June 5-11.
By Sarah HardingContributor
Published 20th Jun 2023, 09:36 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 09:37 BST

Residents wanted to thank all the wonderful staff at the home, whose hard work and dedication make a real difference to the lives of those living in their care.

Carers Week is an annual event to raise awareness of caring, highlighting the challenges carers face, and recognising the contribution they make to our residents, families and communities throughout the UK. The theme for Carers Week this year is ‘recognising and supporting carers in the community’ – this year the organisers are asking people across the UK to come together to recognise the huge contribution carers make to society.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Staff were treated to some delicious treats throughout the week. Residents also gave thanks by making handmade cards and letters to carers with a small gift of thanks for all that they do.

Most Popular
Marriott House and Lodge honours carers for National Carers WeekMarriott House and Lodge honours carers for National Carers Week
Marriott House and Lodge honours carers for National Carers Week

Nikki Culleton, general manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate Carers Week and thank our fantastic carers.”

June, a resident at Marriott House and Lodge Care Home, commented: “Everyone works so hard and it really is a joy to be able to thank our wonderful carers for all that they do. They really are heaven sent.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.Marriott House and Lodge Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Marriott House and Lodge Care Home provides nursing care, residential care and respite care.

Related topics:ResidentsMarriott House
Follow us