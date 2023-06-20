Residents at Marriott House and Lodge care home in Chichester, run by Barchester Healthcare, celebrated National Carers’ Week, which took place from June 5-11.

Residents wanted to thank all the wonderful staff at the home, whose hard work and dedication make a real difference to the lives of those living in their care.

Carers Week is an annual event to raise awareness of caring, highlighting the challenges carers face, and recognising the contribution they make to our residents, families and communities throughout the UK. The theme for Carers Week this year is ‘recognising and supporting carers in the community’ – this year the organisers are asking people across the UK to come together to recognise the huge contribution carers make to society.

Staff were treated to some delicious treats throughout the week. Residents also gave thanks by making handmade cards and letters to carers with a small gift of thanks for all that they do.

Nikki Culleton, general manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate Carers Week and thank our fantastic carers.”

June, a resident at Marriott House and Lodge Care Home, commented: “Everyone works so hard and it really is a joy to be able to thank our wonderful carers for all that they do. They really are heaven sent.”