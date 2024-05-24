Chichester care home invites community to mark D-Day 80th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Chichester care home is opening its doors to the community for a 1940s-themed street party and commemorative ceremony.

On Thursday 6th June, from 1pm, Care UK’s Chichester Grange on Grosvenor Road is welcoming local people to honour the 80th anniversary of D-Day with its very own wartime era-themed street party and lamp lighting ceremony.

To commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings on 6th June 1944, Care UK is partnering with royal pageant master Bruno Peek CVO OBE OPR, coordinator of ‘D-Day 80 Lamp Light of Peace’. Along with the three Forces Charities and the Merchant Navy Association, over 100 Care UK homes will take part in this nationwide tribute.

At Chichester Grange, the team has been hard at work organising a unique commemorative event that will see residents and guests enjoying a lively afternoon of music, memories and traditional food from the wartime era. A special performance by 1940s singer Alice, Applewood Entertainment, is set to delight residents and guests, who are being encouraged to dress in their finest period clothes and share their memories from decades gone by.

Care UK residents gear up for D-Day (L-R) Delia Sazon (Lifestyle Lead) and resident Mick Belcher

The special lamp, which represents the peace which followed the end of World War Two, will be lit at 1.30pm by Chichester Grange resident Edith Pearson, aged 107.

Edith said: “I remember the D-Day celebrations and the sense of peace that descended on the country. It’s an honour to be chosen to light the lamp.”

Nikki Burke, Home Manager at Chichester Grange, said: “We’re passionate about playing an active role in our community, so we’re delighted to be joining a nationwide initiative and be opening our doors to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

“This is an incredibly important milestone for many residents, and we’re keen to honour all those involved. Music is a fantastic way to bring back memories for older people and a wonderful way to bring communities together, so we’re thrilled to welcome Alice to get everyone’s toes tapping.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming new and old faces into Chichester Grange as we mark such a significant moment in history.”