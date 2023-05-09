Chichester care home is shortlisted for a national award

A care home in Chichester is celebrating after being shortlisted in the Care Home Awards 2023.

The team at Care UK's Chichester Grange

Care UK’s Chichester Grange, on Grosvenor Road, has been shortlisted in the ‘Best New Care Home’ category at the Care Home Awards.

The Care Home Awards recognise and rewards excellence and innovation for care home management, operations and delivery, celebrating the business of owning and running care homes in the UK.

Judges praised the home for its ability to build and maintain strong relationships between team members, residents and their families, noting this has forged a strong sense of community within the home.

The home has a strong programme of activities. Recently, the lifestyle team organised for residents to visit Tangmere Aviation Museum. This trip was particularly special for one resident, a former engineer in the RAF, who was included in one of the projects on displays. The lifestyle team also arranged for a resident to visit Chichester Cathedral, to help bring back happy memories from their days there in the cathedral’s choir and to enjoy a performance.

The home team also focuses on fulfilling the wishes of residents. An 84-year-old resident has been given the opportunity to fulfil his wish to study GCSE physics after failing five times as a teenager, with support from the team who organised the opportunity with Chichester College.

Chichester Grange has built a number of partnerships including with local schools, local charities and the University of Chichester. They are already in discussion to support nursing students with their placements with hopes to recruit some in the future.

The home was also championed for encouraging its team to continue to develop their skills through further training. For example, team members are encouraged to sign up for Care UK’s Apprenticeship Programme to undergo Level 2 and Level 3 certifications.

They also provide an intensive induction to the care team members which is a part of Care UK’s induction process. As a part of training the Dementia Care Coach provides dementia training to ensure that they have a deeper understanding of care that they are going to deliver to the residents.

Ryan Harris, Home Manager at Chichester Grange, said: “Being Shortlisted in the ‘Best New Care Home’ category in this year’s awards is incredibly rewarding for the team at Chichester Grange.

“I am proud of what we have been able to achieve here through our dedication, and passion for our residents and their families. We would love to win the award but being acknowledged for the award is just as honourable.