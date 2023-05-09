Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
28 minutes ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
1 hour ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
2 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
3 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
4 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation

Chichester care home is shortlisted for a national award

A care home in Chichester is celebrating after being shortlisted in the Care Home Awards 2023.

By Lily TysonContributor
Published 9th May 2023, 10:57 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 10:58 BST
The team at Care UK's Chichester Grange The team at Care UK's Chichester Grange
The team at Care UK's Chichester Grange

Care UK’s Chichester Grange, on Grosvenor Road, has been shortlisted in the ‘Best New Care Home’ category at the Care Home Awards.

The Care Home Awards recognise and rewards excellence and innovation for care home management, operations and delivery, celebrating the business of owning and running care homes in the UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Judges praised the home for its ability to build and maintain strong relationships between team members, residents and their families, noting this has forged a strong sense of community within the home.

Most Popular

The home has a strong programme of activities. Recently, the lifestyle team organised for residents to visit Tangmere Aviation Museum. This trip was particularly special for one resident, a former engineer in the RAF, who was included in one of the projects on displays. The lifestyle team also arranged for a resident to visit Chichester Cathedral, to help bring back happy memories from their days there in the cathedral’s choir and to enjoy a performance.

The home team also focuses on fulfilling the wishes of residents. An 84-year-old resident has been given the opportunity to fulfil his wish to study GCSE physics after failing five times as a teenager, with support from the team who organised the opportunity with Chichester College.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chichester Grange has built a number of partnerships including with local schools, local charities and the University of Chichester. They are already in discussion to support nursing students with their placements with hopes to recruit some in the future.

The home was also championed for encouraging its team to continue to develop their skills through further training. For example, team members are encouraged to sign up for Care UK’s Apprenticeship Programme to undergo Level 2 and Level 3 certifications.

They also provide an intensive induction to the care team members which is a part of Care UK’s induction process. As a part of training the Dementia Care Coach provides dementia training to ensure that they have a deeper understanding of care that they are going to deliver to the residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ryan Harris, Home Manager at Chichester Grange, said: “Being Shortlisted in the ‘Best New Care Home’ category in this year’s awards is incredibly rewarding for the team at Chichester Grange.

“I am proud of what we have been able to achieve here through our dedication, and passion for our residents and their families. We would love to win the award but being acknowledged for the award is just as honourable.

“We value our team tremendously; at the home as we worked really hard to find people that are the right fit and match our level of care and compassion.