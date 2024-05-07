Chichester Cathedral is helping spread a message of hope during a national charity appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chief Executive Patrick Watt will be speaking to churchgoers at Chichester Cathedral, celebrating the efforts of Christian Aid supporters as Christian Aid Week begins.

The organisation is the international development agency of the British and Irish churches, which works alongside local partners in some of the most vulnerable communities around the world, tackling poverty and campaigning for justice.

At the service, at 5.30pm on Tuesday, May 14, Patrick will be talking about the organisation’s annual fundraising week, which is the longest running public charity event of its kind in the UK. He will also meet with supporters to celebrate their efforts during the appeal.

He said: “Christian Aid Week is a joyful, hopeful time when our supporters across Britain come together to give, act and pray in support of our work with two million people in 26 countries.

“Fundraisers in Chichester will be busy with events, all of which will help make a difference when it comes to our work empowering communities to push back against poverty and adapt to the climate crisis.

“I’m really looking forward to speaking about the appeal and meeting supporters to hear about what they have been doing.”

This year’s appeal - from May 12–18 - is focussing on work in Burundi, one of the most densely populated and poorest countries in Africa. Heavily reliant on agriculture, it’s also one of the countries least prepared to combat the effects of climate change, including droughts, floods and landslides. The global cost of living crisis has intensified the challenges: more than 70 per cent of the population live in poverty and more than half of children are chronically malnourished.

Christian Aid has been working in Burundi since 1995 when it first offered humanitarian assistance to people during the civil conflict. Now, alongside local partners, the organisation helps establish Village Savings and Loans Associations (VSLAs). These community-led groups mean people can save and borrow money, making small businesses possible, offering reliable and diverse incomes so families can eat regularly, get medicine when they need it, and build safer homes.