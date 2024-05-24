Chichester Cathedral named on Which? list of Best UK days out for free

Chichester Cathedral, as seen from West Street

Chichester Cathedral has been included on the Which? list of the UK's 17 best rated museums, galleries, cathedrals and other historical sites that are free to visit.

Over 4,000 people took part in Which?'s survey of the UK's best museums and more than 3,000 told them about their favourite historic attractions. Chichester Cathedral scored an impressive 77% in 13th place overall, and 3rd place out of the seven free historic attractions.

Chichester Cathedral is the only free attraction in Sussex to make the list, surpassing some of the nation's most famous attractions including the Natural History and Science museums.

A Cathedral spokesperson said: "We are thrilled to be recognised among the UK's best free historic attractions, and proud to represent Sussex on this prestigious list, welcoming thousands of visitors and pilgrims through our doors over the past year. Our heartfelt thanks go to our dedicated staff, volunteers, and supporters - we couldn't do it without them!".