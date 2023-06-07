Chichester Cathedral named one of the best-rated UK museums, galleries, cathedrals, and historic sites that offer free admission

Consumer champion Which? has published a list of the UK's best rated museums, galleries, cathedrals and historical sites that are completely free to visit - which includes Chichester's very own Cathedral.

Chichester Cathedral

Which? said: "We asked thousands of visitors to rate their experiences at more than 100 museums, galleries and historic attractions to find the country's best and best-value days out."

With its stunning architecture, beautiful grounds, and rich history, the Cathedral is a popular destination for local residents and tourists alike. Its regular programme of concerts, exhibitions and family events saw thousands of people visit the city of Chichester last year.

This year also saw the opening of the new Cloisters Kitchen & Garden - a high quality dining experience located off of the Cathedral's 600 year-old Cloisters. Produce is sourced from a range of Sussex-based providers.

A Cathedral volunteer providing a warm welcome.

Alongside placing within the prestigious list, Chichester Cathedral was also rated third (77%) on the list of the best free 'historic attractions' - sitting alongside St David's Cathedral (80%) and Durham Cathedral (86%).

A Cathedral spokesperson said: "We are delighted to hear this news - and just as we launch our new summer exhibition. We would like to say thank you to our team, and volunteers, who work hard to ensure that those who enter our doors, be that for worship, or as pilgrims and visitors, receive the warmest of welcomes".

Chichester Cathedral is open Monday - Saturday (9.00am - 5.00pm) and Sundays (12.30 - 2.30pm). Entry is free, donations are welcomed.

A Cathedral volunteer providing a a guided tour for visitors.