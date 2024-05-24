Chichester Cathedral reveals a summer Of discovery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chichester Cathedral has unveiled its captivating summer 2024 programme, inviting visitors to discover this beautiful space and immerse themselves in nine centuries of rich history.

From the tumultuous Tudor era to the reign of monumental monarchs like Charles I, every corner of the Cathedral holds a tale waiting to be discovered. The summer programme aims to highlight these stories through a diverse array of events and experiences suitable for all ages, including outdoor theatre productions, family-friendly creative workshops and fascinating specialist tours.

Reverend Canon Simon Holland, interim Dean of Chichester said: “With our 950th anniversary nearly upon us, this summer we aim to celebrate the decades of stories and mysteries that are housed within our Cathedral and bring them to life through a series of tours and activities. Whether you're a history enthusiast or simply curious about the Cathedral's local heritage, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Events will explore fascinating and pivotal historical events, such as the sacking of monasteries under Henry VIII, the repercussions of the Civil War on both the Cathedral and the city of Chichester as well as the mysteries of the Cathedral’s architecture over the eras."

Summer of Discoveries at Chichester Cathedral

OUTDOOR THEATRE IN PARADISE GARDEN

This summer, the Cathedral will be hosting a series of outdoor theatre performances in their tranquil Paradise Garden. From Shakespeare’s Hamlet and The Merry Wives of Windsor to family favourite The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle, there is something for all ages to enjoy. With tickets starting from £10, the picturesque backdrop of the Cathedral provides an idyllic setting for these enchanting open air shows.

FAMILY ACTIVITIES: UNCOVERING HISTORY THROUGH ART

The summer also sees the launch of a new self-guided tour for families. The free trail experience invites children to uncover hidden artefacts, relics and artworks concealed within the ancient walls, while learning more about the fascinating history and wonders of the Cathedral.

The Cathedral will be hosting two free family workshops designed to bring history to life through art and creativity. The first, on Saturday 27th July at 10am, will focus on the turbulent Tudor period and the creation of Lambert Barnard's panel paintings. Participants will have the opportunity to take part in fun arts and crafts inspired by this period.

Then on Saturday 10th August from 10am, the Cathedral invites families to become history detectives for the day. Exploring the damage inflicted upon the building during the Siege of Chichester amidst the English Civil War, participants can take part in activities including taking brass rubbings and reimagining the lost treasures of the Cathedral.

SPECIALIST TOURS: DELVING INTO THE CATHEDRAL'S MYSTERIES

On Tuesday 18th June and Friday 19th July, visitors can step into the Cathedral’s stunning Lady Chapel and unlock its hidden tales on a specialist tour. Discover how the architecture of this space has evolved from pre-Reformation times through to Victorian renovations, and learn about the treasure trove of artefacts, each with its own story to tell.

As the Cathedral commemorates the 30th anniversary of women in the church, it will host a specialist tour acknowledging the unheralded women of the Cathedral. Taking place on Monday 8th and Wednesday 17th July, the tour will uncover the intricate narratives of women who left an indelible mark on the Cathedral.

DAILY GUIDED TOURS: ENRICHING YOUR VISIT WITH CENTURIES OF STORIES

Visitors can also join the Cathedral’s passionate and knowledgeable guides at one of two daily drop-in tours. The expert tour guides will lead visitors on a journey through centuries of stories and secrets, revealing the enthralling histories concealed within the Cathedral's ancient walls. From the great and the good to hidden gems tucked away in quiet corners, no tour is ever the same as volunteers share their expertise and insights with visitors.

Offered Monday - Saturday at 11.30am and 2.30pm, tours start from just £6 per person. Booking is recommended.