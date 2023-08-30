BREAKING
Chichester Cathedral wants to hear your messages of peace, love and hope

Chichester Cathedral are inviting the public to share messages of peace, love and hope as part of our major art installation taking place from 30th September 2023.
By Oliver TubbContributor
Published 30th Aug 2023, 11:39 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 11:40 BST

Chichester's 948 year old Cathedral will be hosting artist Peter Walker's immersive installation, Peace Doves between 30th September - 14th October and 21st October - 12th November 2023.

This artwork is made up fifteen thousand individually handmade paper doves which are suspended above the Cathedral’s historic Nave. Each dove contains a message of peace, love and hope, written by local community groups, schools and members of the public.

Ahead of the exhibition they are inviting you to share your message to be included on a paper dove, to be returned before the exhibition. Visitor Experience Manager Rebecca Lewry-Gray said: “So far we have received 6,000 messages from across Chichester and beyond. Examples include messages of inspiration or guidance for future generations, hopes for the future of our planet, or some have simply submitted lyrics from their favourite songs. We’re now on track for our target of 15,000 doves, but we need the public’s help to get there!”

Peter Walker's Peace Doves, Rochester Cathedral
You can submit your message by:

  1. Sending in your message by email: [email protected]
  2. Visiting the Cathedral and ask for a Peace Dove at our Visitor’s Desk (until 2nd September)
  3. If you are part of a school, or community group, contact us with the number of Peace Doves required: [email protected]
Peace Doves will be supported by a programme of events for people of all ages, including weekly story-telling under the Doves for under fives, silent discos and special evening viewings, when visitors will be able to experience the installation by twilight, and set to music by Composer David Harper.

Admission to the Cathedral to view the exhibition is by donation, and booking is not required.

