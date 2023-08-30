Chichester Cathedral wants to hear your messages of peace, love and hope

This artwork is made up fifteen thousand individually handmade paper doves which are suspended above the Cathedral’s historic Nave. Each dove contains a message of peace, love and hope, written by local community groups, schools and members of the public.

Ahead of the exhibition they are inviting you to share your message to be included on a paper dove, to be returned before the exhibition. Visitor Experience Manager Rebecca Lewry-Gray said: “So far we have received 6,000 messages from across Chichester and beyond. Examples include messages of inspiration or guidance for future generations, hopes for the future of our planet, or some have simply submitted lyrics from their favourite songs. We’re now on track for our target of 15,000 doves, but we need the public’s help to get there!”