Chichester Cathedral's Canon Chancellor: 'We are joining in prayer for Her Majesty'

This afternoon Buckingham Palace released a statement which said The Queen’s doctors were ‘concerned’ for her health and said she remains under medical supervision at Balmoral.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said this afternoon: Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Prince Charles, Camilla and Princess Anne are reportedly at Balmoral and Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan are also on their way to be with the 96-ear-old monarch.