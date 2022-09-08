Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Chichester Cathedral's Canon Chancellor: 'We are joining in prayer for Her Majesty'

The Canon Chancellor of Chichester Cathedral has issued a heartfelt statement following worrying health concerns for Her Majesty The Queen.

By Joe Stack
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 3:50 pm

This afternoon Buckingham Palace released a statement which said The Queen’s doctors were ‘concerned’ for her health and said she remains under medical supervision at Balmoral.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said this afternoon: Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Most Popular

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 06: Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle for an audience where she will be invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government on September 6, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland. The Queen broke with the tradition of meeting the new prime minister and Buckingham Palace, after needing to remain at Balmoral Castle due to mobility issues. (Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Charles, Camilla and Princess Anne are reportedly at Balmoral and Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan are also on their way to be with the 96-ear-old monarch.

In a heartfelt statement this afternoon, Canon Chancellor for Chichester Cathedral, the Reverend Dr Daniel Inman said: “Along with all the nation, we are joining in prayer for Her Majesty - praying that she would be fortified by her strong faith and that Peace which passes understanding.”

Read More

Read More
Queen Elizabeth II: Doctors 'concerned' for Her Majesty's health, Buckingham Pal...

What happens if Queen Elizabeth dies? Protocol after health deteriorates, what is Operation London Bridge?

Her MajestyQueen