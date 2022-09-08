Chichester Cathedral's Canon Chancellor: 'We are joining in prayer for Her Majesty'
The Canon Chancellor of Chichester Cathedral has issued a heartfelt statement following worrying health concerns for Her Majesty The Queen.
This afternoon Buckingham Palace released a statement which said The Queen’s doctors were ‘concerned’ for her health and said she remains under medical supervision at Balmoral.
A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said this afternoon: Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.
“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”
Prince Charles, Camilla and Princess Anne are reportedly at Balmoral and Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan are also on their way to be with the 96-ear-old monarch.
In a heartfelt statement this afternoon, Canon Chancellor for Chichester Cathedral, the Reverend Dr Daniel Inman said: “Along with all the nation, we are joining in prayer for Her Majesty - praying that she would be fortified by her strong faith and that Peace which passes understanding.”