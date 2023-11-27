Chichester celebrants recognised at the Wedding Industry Awards

Two local Celebrants have been honoured at this year’s The Wedding Industry Awards (TWIA).Emsworth-based Erika Biddlecombe was named winner of the Celebrant category for the South Central region. Also recognised for her work as a Wedding Celebrant, Chichester-based Vicky Edwards was Highly Commended for the South East.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Recognising and rewarding excellence in the wedding industry, wedding suppliers enter the awards across 27 categories and 8 regions. With the rise in popularity of Celebrant-led ceremonies, the Celebrant category is now one of the most hotly contended; making success at the TWIA’s a really significant achievement.

Established in 2011, TWIA ensure that there is a credible and reliable independent regional and national awards process and events. The only client-voted regional and national awards in the wedding industry (this year a record-breaking 26,854 client votes were cast), the judging panel, which comprises over 100 industry experts, then make the final selection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Erika said: “Because it is our clients that nominate us the win is especially sweet. That they have really appreciated and valued the work that goes into making sure that their wedding ceremony is absolutely perfect is really lovely. All entrants have to complete a judging profile as well, but feedback from couples is the really key element.”

Erika (L) & Vicky (R)

Vicky, who also writes The Observer’s ‘Vicky Meets’ feature, added: “Having your name called out at the TWIAs, which is the wedding industry’s equivalent of the BAFTAs, is such a fabulous accolade. The competition is fierce, so to be in the same category as so many brilliant and talented Celebrants is a treat in itself. To come away with a win is the icing on the wedding cake!”