Chichester charity seeking new Trustees to join their Board

Terry’s Place, a charity located in Westhampnett, Chichester, provides an inclusive, accessible, and friendly day care service. They offer support for a broad range of needs for those in later life, their families, and carers.

A haven for family and friend carers needing a break, as well as individuals seeking social or emotional stimulation, Terry’s Place offers a variety of activities designed to enrich lives and foster meaningful connections.

Terry’s Place have recently announced their intention to strengthen their Board of Trustees. Lisa Kail, CEO at Terry’s Place, said, "Our ideal Trustee for Terry’s Place will care deeply about our mission, commit to supporting the charity by attending quarterly board meetings, promote Terry’s Place locally whenever possible, and demonstrate commercial awareness and/or experience in charity governance."

Led by a dedicated team of experienced professionals and volunteers, Terry’s Place is committed to enriching lives and fostering meaningful connections. From engaging social activities to personalized support and advice, they strive to meet the diverse needs of their visitors.