Chichester Cinema at New Park celebrates collaborative initiative with Bishop Luffa School

Chichester Cinema at New Park is delighted to unveil the date for the inaugural Chichester Young Programmers’ screening of ‘Before Sunrise’, scheduled for Friday 15 December at 8pm.

The screening marks an exciting moment in the Cinema's ongoing collaboration with Bishop Luffa School as part of the Young Film Programmers’ Network, run by Film Hub South East.

The initiative aims to encourage a network of Young Film Programmers’ Groups across the Southeast, providing opportunities for people aged 16-30 to work with venues to research, plan, market and host their own screenings.

Having heard about the scheme, Gareth Evans, Film Studies Team Leader at Bishop Luffa School, invited students to come together to form their own Group, which comprises eight Year 12 Film Studies students.

Gareth comments: “Our Film Studies department shares a long-standing history with Chichester Cinema at New Park. Their generous support has extended to our learning programmes, including bespoke lectures and screenings over the years. When the Young Film Programmers’ Network opportunity arose, I knew immediately that a collaboration with Chichester Cinema would be the ideal fit, and we would receive the right support from their knowledgeable team.”

Granting the Year 12 students with creative freedom, they have assumed various roles within their group including selecting the film, writing marketing collateral, designing the logo, managing social media, and overseeing general marketing.

Walter Francisco, Chichester Cinema at New Park’s Head of Programming, commented: “We are so proud to be part of the students’ journey as they develop their experience and understanding of film distribution and exhibition. It has also been interesting for us to learn from the students, to help us grow and better serve the young people in our community. I’ve been impressed not only with the students’ fantastic choice of film, but their passion and dedication in this project.”

According to Film Hub South East, 42% of the cinema-going public are under 24 but they don’t tend to engage with a wide range of films – instead they go to see blockbusters at the local multiplex. The aim of the Young Film Programmers’ Network is to work in partnership with venues like Chichester Cinema at New Park to break down the barriers between young audiences and cultural cinema.

The chosen film 'Before Sunrise' is a 1995 romantic-drama starring Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy, it will be screened at Chichester Cinema on Friday 15 December at 8pm. Tickets cost £7 for general admission and £4.50 for under 25s.