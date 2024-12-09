Chichester Cinema showcases the Oscar hopefuls

Chichester Cinema is showcasing two front runners in this year’s race for Awards glory; the first film hotly tipped to take the Best Film prize is the new work from Sean Baker (Red Rocket, The Florida Project).

Winner of the Palme D’Or at Cannes this year, Anora centres on a tough, young table-dancer from Brooklyn who impulsively marries her spoilt but sweet-faced, hapless client, the son of a Russian oligarch. Their fairytale Vegas marriage soon turns sour when news of the nuptials reaches his parents. This is no Pretty Woman. Mikey Madison’s lead character is smart, flawed and fearless and her performance is a career-making one in this terrific, pulsating, roller-coaster of a movie which will leave you breathless. No wonder the critics have been raving.

Next up we go from the thrumming vibrations of a New York nightclub, to the hushed halls of the Vatican in Edward Berger’s Conclave (his first film after All Quiet on the Western Front bagged four Oscars and the BAFTA for Best Film in 2023). Here, Ralph Fiennes’ Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with running the covert process of selecting a new Pope. But he soon finds himself at the centre of a conspiracy that could shake the very foundation of the Church as deep secrets are unearthed. With stunning cinematography and a beautiful score this is a real feast for the senses and its stellar cast which includes Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow and Isabella Rossellini, keep the plot twisting and turning to the final climactic revelation. Another major awards-contender and a must see!

Anne-Marie Flynn