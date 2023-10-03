BREAKING
Chichester City Council welcomes local art groups

Members from Chichester City Council hosted representatives from Arts Groups working across the city at a networking event on Wednesday 27th September held at the Council House in North Street.
By Sam TateContributor
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:40 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 12:41 BST
The event was organised to help the City Council develop their Arts Strategy to support the diverse grass-roots arts and culture groups working in the local community. Representatives from a wide range of organisations including the Chichester Festival Theatre, Oxmarket Gallery, Rock Choir, Chichester Fringe and Pride attended to share their experiences, ambitions and challenges.

Speaking after the event, meeting organiser Councillor Rhys Chant said: "It was a pleasure to be the host for our first Community Arts Forum event at the City Council. I'd like to thank everyone who came and spoke about their arts organisations and helped us inform what will become our new council business plan.

“I'm really excited about what we can bring forward for everyone in the City by working with and in service of our local arts groups. It’s important that the council embraces our vibrant and diverse community of local artists and ensures that the arts for be for everyone across all ages, backgrounds and artistic interests.

Members of Chichester City Council and Representatives of Local Arts GroupsMembers of Chichester City Council and Representatives of Local Arts Groups
Members of Chichester City Council and Representatives of Local Arts Groups

"It was a privilege to hear from the strong and unique arts community in Chichester from photography to theatre, literature to live art and gallery work - we will do all we can to empower and enrich that community."

The City Council anticipate that the Arts Forum will become a regular event, with the next meeting planned for 17th January 2024. Any groups who would like to attend should email their contact details to [email protected].

