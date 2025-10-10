Chichester date for Sorry (I Broke Your Arms and Legs) on stage

Sorry (I Broke Your Arms and Legs) is the intriguingly titled show that Maybe You Like It bring to The Nest at Chichester Festival Theatre.

It’s a return to the city for brother and sister and company founders Elspeth and Caleb Barron who now live in Cornwall but were both members of Chichester Festival Youth Theatre, Caleb from 2010-2017 and Elspeth from 2010-2013.

Caleb said: “For me the youth theatre was where I got a love of live performance and with weekly workshops in all sorts of different areas we did so much, whether it was improvisation or the more technical elements. It really felt like we could explore. It was aiming us towards what makes live theatre so special and so unique and that's what we're trying to capture with this company. We want to capture the fact that live theatre does things that other mediums can't do. You're sharing with an audience together, as you do in a cinema, but with the theatre it is actually happening live, happening in that moment right now, and that means that it can change depending on what you bring to it as an audience but also depending on where the performer is that day and what might have happened that day. When you create film or TV or social media you have decided that it's going to be in that form and it is fixed in that form forever, but with theatre you get the opportunity to keep changing and keep tweaking which is what we are doing with this show.”

The company started as a university group in 2019 and officially became a company in 2023. They aim to create collaborative, high-energy, story-driven stage shows that are fast, funny, fluid and filmic.

The first show Pleading Stupidity went to Edinburgh and then on tour last autumn and now comes the second show, written and performed by James Akka.

It will be in The Nest in Chichester on Friday, October 24, the tale of Sam Wilson, Class 8C, and obviously the correct choice for head boy. He's got the PowerPoint to prove it. But amidst school discos, playground football and Machiavellian scheming, Sam causes another boy grievous bodily harm…

“It is about a 12-year-old who is so desperate to become head boy in his prep school that he breaks the arms and legs of another student. We don’t know why or when but afterwards he goes to the boy’s hospital room to apologise and he decides to deliver his apology in the form of a PowerPoint…”

As Caleb says, the idea of PowerPoint reflects nostalgia for the late noughties/early 2010s when they were all adolescents/teenagers: “We used to use PowerPoint at school and we learned about it in IT.”