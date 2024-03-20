Chichester day care charity needs volunteers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Terry’s Place is a charity in Westhampnett, Chichester that provides an inclusive, accessible and friendly day care service for up to 15 visitors a day. They provide meals and activities supporting a broad range of needs for those in later life, their families and carers. They aim to be a sanctuary for family and friend carers needing a break, or loved ones who are lonely or isolated, requiring a bit of social and emotional stimulation and support.

Terry’s Place are looking for a number of volunteers to support their team, ideally you will have experience of day care services, either in a charity, day centre, residential, hospital or community setting. However, they are very happy to hear from people that have different skills that they can bring to the charity. For example, are you a keen gardener looking to share your passion, great in the kitchen and would love to cook for large groups or a musician that can bring life to a room? Terry’s Place would love to hear from you.

You'll form a vital part of a friendly team with the passion to make a positive difference in the local community every single day to older people and their families. Terry’s Place is open from 9:00 - 16:30 each day and they are looking for help during these times.