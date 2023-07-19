Chichester District Council thanks people for their feedback on Local Plan

Councillors at Chichester District Council have thanked everyone who responded to the latest Chichester Local Plan consultation, which took place earlier this year.

At a Full Council meeting on 18 July, councillors heard that the council received almost 2,500 comments from groups and individuals to the Regulation 19 consultation.

The consultation was a very specific one, which invited people to comment on three specific questions. These asked whether: the plan has, firstly, met the legal requirements; secondly, been positively prepared and is justified, effective and consistent with national policy; and thirdly, whether the council has engaged and worked effectively with neighbouring authorities and statutory bodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have spent time collating, analysing, and reviewing the comments, as well as making sure that they are correctly recorded and placed alongside the relevant policy. They are also continuing to work through the issues raised, including meeting with relevant bodies. This is an important part of the plan making process before it is ready to be submitted for examination.

Chichester District Council

The Local Plan identifies development areas for economic growth and locations for new homes in the Chichester plan area over the next 15 years. There is a separate plan for those areas located in the National Park and this is produced by the South Downs National Park Authority.

Cllr Bill Brisbane, Cabinet Member for Planning at Chichester District Council says: “We would like to thank everyone who took the time to respond to this latest consultation on the Local Plan. The involvement of our local communities, businesses and other stakeholders in this process is vital.

“Our officers are carefully assessing each response and making sure that issues are addressed, as well as carrying out further background work. We’re also continuing to work closely with National Highways, West Sussex County Council and other relevant stakeholders to further refine the proposed measures to mitigate the impact of proposed development on the highway network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All of this work, including the comments we have received, will be packaged alongside the plan when it is submitted to the Planning Inspector. We are continuing to work at pace with this important piece of work. We had hoped to submit the plan in the summer, but due to the complexity of the issues raised in the representations, we think that it is more likely to be submitted in the Autumn of this year.

“As always we will keep our residents, businesses and partners closely informed on this matter.”