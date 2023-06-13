Chichester District Foodbank marks its ten-year anniversary with a service of Thanksgiving at Chichester Cathedral

Chichester District Foodbank partnered with Chichester Cathedral to mark the charity's ten-year anniversary on Sunday June 11 at 3pm. The service, a choral evensong with thanksgiving for Chichester District Foodbank, was an opportunity to thank the charity's supporters and volunteers for their role in serving the most vulnerable people in the district.

Chichester District Foodbank Thanksgiving service at Chichester Cathedral

Joanne Kondabeka, CEO and Founder of Chichester District Foodbank said: “This event is an opportunity for me to thank our supporters and volunteers in person for all they do to support people facing hardship in Chichester District. Reaching out for help at a foodbank is not easy, but thanks to our supporters and volunteers, every person who is referred to our service is supported both practically and with kindness and compassion.”

The event was in partnership with Chichester Cathedral. Guests were welcomed by the Reverend Canon Simon Holland, Interim Dean at Chichester Cathedral. Joanne Kondabeka, CEO and Founder of Chichester District Foodbank, gave an introduction and the Homily was given by Reverend Paul Collins, Chair of Trustees at Chichester District Foodbank.

The Cathedral has supported Chichester District Foodbank since its foundation ten years ago. As a food donation point, the Cathedral’s community is committed to raising vital donations, funds and awareness to help stop food poverty and support those in crisis in Chichester - and over Christmas raised over 536 kg of food donations as part of an ambitious fundraiser.

The service was attended by the Mayor and Mayoress of Chichester, Councillor Craig Gershater and Mrs Judy Gershater and the Mayor’s chaplain Pastor Bruno Kondabeka who led prayers as part of the service. The mayor has recently chosen Chichester District Foodbank as one of this year’s mayoral charities.

The High Sheriff of West Sussex, Mr Andy Bliss QPM and his chaplain, Reverend David Murdoch, also attended the event. Claire Apel, Lib-Dem Councillor, Chichester West and the new chairman of Chichester District Council, was also there to show her support of the charity's work.

Mr Andy Bliss QPM, High Sheriff of West Sussex said: "Sadly, as I meet with front line services and the people they work with across West Sussex it is clear that greater numbers of people are regularly going hungry at the moment through no fault of their own. Steep increases in the cost of living have hit many people hard; including in Chichester District.

“As High Sheriff I am particularly supporting organisations which protect and support the public in challenging times. It’s incredibly tough for anyone to hold down a job or focus at school on an empty stomach. I have been seriously impressed with the vital work that the Chichester District Foodbank team do to help local people and their families get a basic supply of food and access to support while they get back on their feet again. Their compassion and respect for people’s dignity shines through as does their focus on helping people to move on positively and become self-sufficient.”

The event was both a celebration and a reflection on the challenges people on low incomes face as the cost-of-living crisis continues and support systems fail to cover the costs of life’s essentials.

Chichester District Foodbank opened its doors in Chichester in September 2012 to support individuals and families struggling to afford the basics and in need of emergency food. Running from the back of Chichester Family Church, they fed 18 people in their first month. The charity, which is part of the Trussell Trust network of foodbanks, now has four hubs in Chichester, Midhurst, Petworth and Selsey. In the last ten years, they have provided food parcels and support for over 36,800 people.

Year-on-year, the number of people needing emergency food in Chichester District has grown. From April 2022 to the end of March 2023, they provided emergency food parcels for 7033 people across the district. 2683 of these were for children. This is a 30% increase on the previous year.

Joanne Kondabeka says: “Ultimately, we would prefer not to be needed. For the people in our community to have access to support systems that prevent them from finding themselves unable to afford food. We live in one of the wealthiest countries in the world and yet people here in Chichester District are going without the essentials they need to get by.”

The service was followed by tea, coffee and cake served in the North Nave provided by Seasoned. Seasoned is an independently owned boutique caterers who run the Cloisters Kitchen and Garden at Chichester Cathedral.

For more information about Chichester District Foodbank, please visit: chichesterdistrict.foodbank.org.uk

