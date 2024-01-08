Chichester economy boosting gift card reaches key milestone

Businesses say the Chichester Gift Card encourages exploration of the city and provides essential support for traders during the cost of living crisis

Chichester’s popular gift card has reached a milestone of £80,000 worth of gift cards sold – all money that has to be spent in the city with a variety of restaurants, shops, salons, attractions and hotels.

The Chichester Business Improvement District (BID) introduced the Chichester Gift Card in 2018, and a digital version of the card in 2022. Over 170 businesses are part of the Chichester Gift Card, including national brands and independent businesses. An Alive After Five Gift Card purely for Chichester’s night time economy launched in 2023.

Restaurants have been some of the most popular places for people to spend their Gift Card, including Brasserie Blanc. Braden Shimmon is the General Manager at Brasserie Blanc and said they are pleased to be a part of the Chichester Gift Card: “Ever since we opened in Chichester more than 10 years ago we have been delighted to have been part of the local community. We have wonderful, loyal guests and it seems only right that we do what we can to support the vibrant community and the local economy by being a part of the Chichester Gift Card. Chichester is a wonderful place for both residents and visitors alike with so much going on in the local area from the arts to the stunning scenery surrounding the city.

Tim Vaughan, owner of Purchases in Chichester - part of the Chichester Gift Card

“We change our menus seasonally so there is always something new to try and I think that is a big reason that Brasserie Blanc is a popular restaurant for people to spend their Chichester Gift Card.”

Giggling Squid is another popular restaurant for people to spend their Chichester Gift Card. Matt Horney is Assistant Manager of Giggling Squid in Chichester and said: “The Chichester Gift Card is a really good thing for the city because it encourages people to explore the variety of businesses we have here. In the cost of living crisis, people are cutting back but having a Chichester Gift Card gives people the chance to treat themselves, funnelling essential spend back into local businesses. Plus, the card is really easy for customers to use, and really easy for us to accept as a business.”

Gift card recipients have also been flocking to Purchases Restaurant. Luke Arnell, Manager at Purchases said the card brings new customers through the door: “It tends to be new customers that use their Chichester Gift Card with us, and we often see them return. As an independent business, bringing new customers into the restaurant is vital, so they can experience all we have to offer, from our fine dining menus of modern British food and cocktails to our set pre-theatre menu.”

Helen Marshall, CEO and Chair of Chichester BID said the gift card provides support for a range of sectors in Chichester: “It is fantastic to see recipients of the Chichester Gift Card enjoying some of the city’s best restaurants with their gift card. We’re seeing spend across a wide range of sectors, from clothes shops to cafés, bookshops to beauty salons, and with both high street brands and local favourites. All local businesses employ local people and contribute to the vibrancy of our city, and we are pleased to be keeping even more money local through the Chichester Gift Card.”